Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,481.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,286,981.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 259,191 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $5,892,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

