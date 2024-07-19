Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 62,754 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 62,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $483,205.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,772,677 shares in the company, valued at $275,449,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24.

Redwire Price Performance

Redwire stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Redwire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Redwire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

