AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AECOM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -995.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

