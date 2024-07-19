Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

AEHR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

