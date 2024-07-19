AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

AER stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

