AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Trading 23.9% Higher

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 13,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 559,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Up 23.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.46.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $12.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AERWINS Technologies

About AERWINS Technologies

In other AERWINS Technologies news, major shareholder Shuhei Komatsu sold 140,848 shares of AERWINS Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $70,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

