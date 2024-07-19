AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Trading 23.9% Higher

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 13,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 559,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.46.
AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $12.12 earnings per share for the quarter.
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
