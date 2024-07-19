Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEVA stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

