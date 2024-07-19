Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

