AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.75.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $102.24 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

