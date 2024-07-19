Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Agenus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

