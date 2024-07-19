Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADC opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

