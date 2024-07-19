Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AC. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.32.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$16.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.43. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

