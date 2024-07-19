Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue $1.77 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.77 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

