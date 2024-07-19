Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue $1.77 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.77 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.