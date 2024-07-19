Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $976,100.44 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

