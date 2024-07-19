Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Strong-Buy

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.85.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.59.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

