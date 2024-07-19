Alan H. Auerbach Sells 21,920 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,063,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,135,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

