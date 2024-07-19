Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

ALRM stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

