Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $37.26 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

