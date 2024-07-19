Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

