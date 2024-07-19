Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. Albemarle has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $237.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

