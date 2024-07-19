Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 166.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 133,715 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,234,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

