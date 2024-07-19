Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

AA stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alcoa by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alcoa by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,393 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

