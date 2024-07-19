Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AA

Alcoa Stock Down 3.2 %

AA stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Alcoa by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.