Alexander Ospelt Sells 1,861,119 Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Ospelt sold 1,861,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.97), for a total value of £8,561,147.40 ($11,102,512.51).

Shares of BILN opened at GBX 490 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Billington Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 282.50 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.78). The stock has a market cap of £60.12 million, a P/E ratio of 620.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 538.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 478.54.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

