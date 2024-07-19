Alexander Ospelt Sells 1,861,119 Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Ospelt sold 1,861,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.97), for a total value of £8,561,147.40 ($11,102,512.51).
Billington Price Performance
Shares of BILN opened at GBX 490 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Billington Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 282.50 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.78). The stock has a market cap of £60.12 million, a P/E ratio of 620.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 538.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 478.54.
Billington Company Profile
