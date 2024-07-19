Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $3,728,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 86,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.