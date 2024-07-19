Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 87,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 109,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.