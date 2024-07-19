Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.78.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.