Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Down to $44.46

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $42.51. Ally Financial shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 247,157 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 309.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.