Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

