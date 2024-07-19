Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,752,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $916,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

