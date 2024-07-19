Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,443,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,323,741 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,049,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

