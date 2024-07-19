Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $206.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average is $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

