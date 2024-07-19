Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 0.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $178.62 and last traded at $179.43. Approximately 5,973,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 27,670,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.02.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

