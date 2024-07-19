Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $222.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

