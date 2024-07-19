Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,800 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Altair Engineering worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.44, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $7,423,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $9,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $7,423,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock worth $43,396,100. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALTR

Altair Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.