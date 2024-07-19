Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.75. Altimmune shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 388,572 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Trading Down 12.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

