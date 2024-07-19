Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $183.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

