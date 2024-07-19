Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 17,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Amcor Trading Down 0.1 %

Amcor stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,986 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504,608 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,777,000 after acquiring an additional 468,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,438,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

