Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.
Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %
DOX opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $97.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
