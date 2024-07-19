Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

DOX opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $97.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.