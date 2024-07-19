Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.31.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $7,170,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 126,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

