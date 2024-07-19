América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion.

América Móvil Price Performance

América Móvil stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

