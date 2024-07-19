América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

