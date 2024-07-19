América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%.
América Móvil Price Performance
Shares of AMX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
América Móvil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMX
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than América Móvil
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Semiconductor Giant Posts Big Earnings Beat, but Shares Stay Flat
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Execute the Wheel Strategy to Generate Options Income
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.