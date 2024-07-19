América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Lowered to $22.60 at UBS Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $23.30 to $22.60 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.65.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.