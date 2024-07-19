American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,612 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,921 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,142,000 after acquiring an additional 310,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $19.93 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

