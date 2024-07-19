American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 125,000 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 125,000 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 910,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYC stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

