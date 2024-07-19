American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Reiterated by Zelman & Associates

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

AMWD opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. Analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 33.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

