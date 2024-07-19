Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.68, but opened at $41.43. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 204,605 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

