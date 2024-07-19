Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.68, but opened at $41.43. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 204,605 shares.

Specifically, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 158.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

