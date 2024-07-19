Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 567,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 91,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

