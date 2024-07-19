AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

AMREP Price Performance

AXR stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. AMREP has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Get AMREP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP

In other news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,700 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $35,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,103.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,320.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $35,343.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,103.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,035 shares of company stock valued at $670,025 and have sold 5,366 shares valued at $111,193. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.